'I'm sick of learning, I just want to be good' - Josh Tarling admits post-Olympics mistakes

By
published

20-year-old British rider brutally honest after fourth place in World Championship time trial

Josh Tarling (Great Britain) finished fourth in the elite men&#039;s ITT at Road World Championships in Zurich, and he&#039;s just 20 years old
Josh Tarling (Great Britain) finished fourth in the elite men's ITT at Road World Championships in Zurich, and he's just 20 years old (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Time trials can be cruel, the clock never lies. After finishing fourth, Great Britain's Josh Tarling was brutally honest about his performance in Zürich, his problems after the Paris Olympics and the mistakes he made in recent weeks as he tried to overcome perhaps the hardest moment in his young racing career.  

The 20-year-old Welshman won the European title in 2023 and was third in the Glasgow World Championships, 48 seconds slower than Remco Evenepoel (Belgium). This year he was fourth at the Road World Championships, but 1:17 slower than the Belgian.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.