Team Sky ready to help Froome win a third Tour de France

Image 1 of 6 Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium after winning Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 6 David Brailsford at the Tour presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Team Sky support leader Chris Froome (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Wout Poels drives the pace during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky was one of the first teams to face the Tour de France media on Thursday morning before they headed out for a training ride in the rain of northern France.

Chris Froome and team manager Dave Brailsford took centre stage, with the other riders in the strong Team Sky line-up flanking them on the long table. Ahead of them was a packed room of media and a dozen television camera ready to catch their every word.



