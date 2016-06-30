Trending

Team Sky ready to help Froome win a third Tour de France

Brailsford: ‘A star team will always beat a team of stars’

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium after winning Criterium du Dauphine

David Brailsford at the Tour presentation

Team Sky support leader Chris Froome

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) leads the breakaway

Wout Poels drives the pace during stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Team Sky was one of the first teams to face the Tour de France media on Thursday morning before they headed out for a training ride in the rain of northern France.

Chris Froome and team manager Dave Brailsford took centre stage, with the other riders in the strong Team Sky line-up flanking them on the long table. Ahead of them was a packed room of media and a dozen television camera ready to catch their every word.