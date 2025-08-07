'I wasn't certain about starting this morning' - Injured Tour de Pologne leader Paul Lapeira survives hilly 200km stage with cracked ribs to stay in yellow

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rider remains in lead after dramatic stage 3 downhill crash

Paul Lapeira on stage 4 at Tour de Pologne
Paul Lapeira on stage 4 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de Pologne leader Paul Lapeira may still have no idea how far the injuries he incurred on stage 3's dramatic downhill crash will let him protect his yellow jersey.

But to judge by the Frenchman's ultra-determined defence of his top spot on Thursday's hilly stage 4, if and when he is defeated, the 25-year-old will surely go down with all guns blazing.

