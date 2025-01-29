'I was pretty down, I'll just take another punch' - David Millar opens up about CHPT3 closure, ITV losing the Tour de France and new role at Factor Bikes

By
published

Scotsman begins 'chapter 4' as Brand Director at Factor

David Millar sits next to a Factor Ostro Vam, which leans against a wall
(Image credit: Factor)

David Millar, the British former professional cyclist, founder of the recently-shuttered clothing brand CHPT3 and Tour de France commentator for ITV, has announced he is stepping into a new role as Brand Director at Factor Bikes.

The Scotsman, who has resided in Girona since his days as a pro, has been on the brand's payroll since October in a role as a Super Ambassador but is moving into a more permanent position following the closure of his clothing business and the news that the ITV has lost the rights to show the Tour de France

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.