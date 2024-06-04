'We have a full star team' - Tadej Pogačar confirms Yates, Ayuso and Almeida for Tour de France squad

'Mentally I'm better, physically I'm a little destroyed' Slovenian says after winning the Giro d'Italia

Tadej Pogačar follows his UAE Team Emirates teammates during the Giro d'Italia
Tadej Pogačar follows his UAE Team Emirates teammates during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has confirmed he will have an incredibly powerful team to take on Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France, with Adam Yates, Juan Ayuso, João Almeida all riding as super domestiques for the Slovenian. All three could be team leaders in rival teams but will ride for Pogačar in July as he targets a historic Giro-Tour double. 

UAE Team Emirates have still to confirm their final eight riders but Pogačar revealed who is expected to line-up in Florence on June 29 for the Grand Depart. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.