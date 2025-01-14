'I still need time' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot sets ambitious but realistic goals for return to the road at Visma-Lease a Bike

Frenchwoman targets Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo with 'ultimate goal' of the Tour de France Femmes

While Pauline Ferrand-Prévot maintains that "winning the Tour de France Femmes" in the next three seasons is her main goal in returning to road cycling, she won't be rushing into that, with a 2025 schedule based around learning and settling back into the discipline. 

Ferrand-Prévot is rejoining the world of road racing with Visma-Lease a Bike after ending her mountain biking career with an Olympic gold medal at her home Games in Paris. From the moment she considered a return to the tarmac, the Tour de France has always been on the French rider's mind. 

