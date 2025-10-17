'I should have stopped the team last year' - Belgian ProTeam Wagner Bazin WB to end as sponsor hunt fails

Team founded as Wallonie Bruxelles in 2011 to disband

EERNEGEM, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 24: Pierre Barbier of France, Jens Reynders of Belgium, Michiel Lambrecht of Belgium, Thomas Portsmouth of Great Britain, Luca De Meester of Belgium, Leander Van Hautegem of Belgium, Jelle Vermoote of Belgium and Wagner Bazin WB prior to the 78th Omloop van het Houtland 2025 a 198.7km one day race from Eernegem to Lichtervelde on September 24, 2025 in Eernegem, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Riders from Wagner Bazin WB at the Omloop van het Houtland (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 season will be the last for the Belgian ProTeam Wagner Bazin WB after 15 years in the peloton, La Dernière Heure reported on Friday in an interview with general manager Christophe Brandt.

Brandt revealed that title sponsor Philippe Wagner, owner of the eponymous charcuterie company, did not extend the team's contract, and a search for a replacement came up empty.

