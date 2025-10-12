'I regret it now' – Yara Kastelijn apologises to Shirin van Anrooij after chasing down teammate at Gravel World Championships

Kastelijn played a part in pulling chasing group to lone leader Van Anrooij in Saturday's elite women's race

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 11/10/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships, Zuid-Limburg, Netherlands - Women Elite Race - Netherlands
Kastelijn did a lot of work for the Netherlands, and it ended with a team win but also lots of consternation (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Yara Kastelijn says she has apologised to Shirin van Anrooij and regrets her tactics at the UCI Gravel World Championships after the Dutch rider helped a chasing group to catch their leading teammate in the final kilometre of the women's elite race.

The women's race on Saturday was won by Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands in fairly dramatic fashion, after her Dutch teammate Van Anrooij had been leading solo for 12km, but was caught by her own nation in the final kilometre after a pull from Kastelijn leading into the sprint.

The Dutch riders in the chase group had for most of the last part of the race sat back and pressured Julia Kopecký (Czechia) and Silvia Persico (Italy) to do the chasing, but when a tired Kopecký pulled off in the final 2km, Kastelijn took over the pacing and the gap to Van Anrooij decreased quickly.

