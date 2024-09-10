Jonas Vingegaard to ride the 2025 Giro d’Italia? Definitely, maybe

By
published

Gazzetta and HLN suggest a Giro-Tour double is being considered but Visma play down speculation

KRAKOW POLAND AUGUST 18 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Team Visma Lease a Bike Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 81st Tour de Pologne Stage 7 a 1421km stage from Wieliczka to Krakow UCIWT on August 18 2024 in Krakow Poland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Jonas Vingegaard in action at the 2024 Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard will reportedly consider riding the Giro d’Italia in 2025, perhaps targeting a Giro-Tour de France double as Tadej Pogačar did this season, to return to peak form after his 2024 season was disrupted by the terrible Itzulia Basque Country crash.

The Visma-Lease a Bike team were quick to play down reports of any decision but La Gazzetta dello Sport and Het Laatste Nieuws reported the news on Tuesday morning.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.