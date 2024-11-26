UCI calls on World Anti-Doping Agency to 'take a position' on use of carbon monoxide inhalation

By
published

Governing body warns teams and 'asks teams and riders not to use repeated CO inhalation'

Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard have both used carbon monoxide rebreathers in the past as part of testing at altitude camp
Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard have both used carbon monoxide rebreathers in the past as part of testing at altitude camp (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has asked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to take a position on the use of carbon monoxide (CO) by professional cycling teams after it came to light during the Tour de France that some sides were using it to optimise altitude training.

At the governing body's annual Seminar in Nice, France, the UCI also warned teams about the dangers of carbon monoxide inhalation and requested riders and teams not to use "repeated inhalation" of the deadly gas.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.