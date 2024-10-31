'A lot of work to do' - Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike prepare for Pogačar at 2025 Tour de France

Dane back in training as team consider their 2025 Grand Tour strategy

Jonas Vingegaard (left) and Tadej Pogačar clashed yet again at the 2024 Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard (left) and Tadej Pogačar clashed yet again at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard is already back in training and his Visma-Lease a Bike are already working on how to take on Tadej Pogačar at the next Tour de France, knowing they have a lot of work to do if they hope to defeat the Slovenian and win the Tour. 

The Dane hasn't raced since winning the Tour de Pologne on August 18. He became a father for a second time soon after, but has kept a low profile. His terrible crash at the Itzulia Basque Country race in April and his serious injuries meant he only raced for 44 days in 2024. 

