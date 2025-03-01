'I had to believe I could do it' - Lotte Claes on surprising Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women victory

By
published

Belgian claims first victory after two years of professional racing

NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 LR Aurela Nelos of Poland and Team Winspace Orange Seal on second place race winner Lotte Claes of Belgium and Team Arkea BB Hotels Women and Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ Suez on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Winner Lotte Claes (Arkea-B&B) celebrates on the podium with second place Aurela Nelos (Winspace Orange Seal) and Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) (Image credit: Getty Images)

If one moment summed up how unexpected Lotte Claes' victory had been in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, it was surely when one of the world's top racers, Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) leaned over on the winner's podium to give her a hand opening the champagne bottle.

Claes’ triumph was not just a surprise because it was her first, with favourites of the calibre of Vollering finishing third at best.  She has also only been a fully-fledged professional for two years, working as a nurse prior to that as well as racing as much as she could.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
NINOVE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: Lotte Claes of Belgium and Team Arkea - B&amp;B Hotels Women celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 137.9km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on March 01, 2025 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women: Lotte Claes takes shock victory from early breakaway as the favourites get it all wrong

As it happened: Breakaway shocks the peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women

Team Visma-Lease a Bike Belgium´s Wout van Aert in action on the Muur of Geraardsbergen during during the 80th edition of the men&#039;s one-day cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (UCI World Tour), 197km from Gent to Ninove, on March 1, 2025. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

'Never felt I was in contention' - Wout van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike rue tough day out at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
See more latest