'I felt like I was letting everyone down' – Demi Vollering opens up on struggles with anxiety and pressure at Tour de France Femmes

Dutch rider talks reaching 'breaking point' and wanting to 'break down the stigma around mental health' in candid Instagram post

Demi Vollering crosses the line after stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes
Demi Vollering crosses the line after stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering has opened up about her struggle with anxiety and pressure at last year's Tour de France Femmes, revealing that she "hit a breaking point" on the penultimate stage.

In an effort to challenge the stigma around mental health, Vollering wrote about her emotional anguish in an honest and vulnerable Instagram post, detailing what she described as one of the hardest days of her career on the stage to Le Grand-Bornand.

