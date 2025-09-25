'I feel ready, I expect a lot from my legs' – Tadej Pogačar back to bullish best ahead of Rwanda World Championships road race and in search of revenge for heavy TT defeat

By published

'I didn't catch my rhythm, I didn't catch my legs, but after Sunday, I think I've got used to the environment' says defending World Champion

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 24/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Road Race Training - Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)
Tadej Pogačar previewing the Kigali Worlds course (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Defending road race champion Tadej Pogačar's World Championships in Rwanda may not have got off to the start that people were expecting, as he suffered a heavy defeat to Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) in the time trial last Sunday and was overtaken on the road, but as his rainbow jersey defence approaches, his confidence has returned.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Pogačar discussed his full acclimatisation to the tough conditions in Kigali and how several mid-week training sessions have seen him feeling back to 100%.

Pogačar, as open and bullish as ever though, is expecting the very best from his form, offering a lack of "rhythm" as a partial explanation for the somewhat shocking defeat in the race against the clock.

"I think it's a little bit different to last Sunday to this Sunday that is coming up," said Pogačar, sitting alongside Slovenia national coach Uroš Murn as they spoke on Thursday afternoon.

Pogačar was asked whether he would be looking for revenge after the now iconic moment when Evenepoel overtook him on the cobbled climb to the finish, and he noted how the road race could provide an instant opportunity to put that moment to bed.

With one of the hardest World Championships courses in history presenting itself, with 5500m of elevation gain and 268km to tackle in and around Rwanda's capital city, Pogačar picked out a few rivals whom he will be keeping close watch of during the road race.

"Theres going to be a lot of guys who will be eager from far away, and then there will be guys who just look at me," he said, before of course listing Evenepoel, Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) and two of his trade UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates as riders to watch – Isaac del Toro (Mexico) and Pavel Sivakov (France).

While Pogačar signalled the tough Mount Kigali climb (5.9km at 6.8%), which arrives inside the final 100km of the race, and the two cobbled climbs which quickly follow its completion, as the section of the course that suits him best on paper, he was less confident about launching an all-out assault early as he did in Zurich in 2024.

"For me, the best part on paper would be the longer climb – Mount Kigali, and the next two climbs, which are cobbled, short and sweet, but the only problem with that is it's quite a long way to the finish."

While the cycling world has become accustomed to Pogačar attacking at will, be it at Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders or during Worlds last year, he admitted that a similar move would not be possible unless he has several riders to shelter behind or help, as he did in Switzerland.

While the time trial result has highlighted the usually imperious Pogačar's vulnerability at this point in an already tough season, the Slovenian will also be wary of going to early and running out of steam, which happened at Amstel Gold Race earlier this year. On that occasion, it was Evenepoel who brought him back after going solo in the last 40km of racing, before Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark) outsprinted them both.

He may have ridden in the rainbow jersey for a final time this week, but Sunday brings him an immediate opportunity to earn a second stint in one of cycling's most iconic jerseys, and with his teammates now arriving in Kigali, too, Pogačar is ready.

"I did the last rainbow training on Tuesday this week, but next week… We will see," he said.

"I think I've got the extra boost now for Sunday, and today, my teammates arrived also, which gave another boost of energy and motivation because you see the group, the friends, and it's just in general really good – we are all looking forward to Sunday."

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

