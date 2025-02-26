'I don’t think it suits me perfectly' - Tom Pidcock underplays his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad prospects

By
published

Briton leads Q36.5 in Belgium as the 2025 season steps up a level

Tom Pidcock
Tom Pidcock enters Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as a key favourite (Image credit: Georg Lindacher / Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

Tom Pidcock is considered one of the favourites for Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, even if he personally does not think the Flemish race suits him. 

The Briton is on form and upbeat after his move from Ineos Grenadiers to Q36.5 and won two stages and the overall classification at the Saudi Tour and then won a stage at last week's Vuelta a Andalucia from a breakaway and finished third overall. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek)

Shirin van Anrooij returns to racing in May after successful iliac artery endofibrosis surgery
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)

'Fighting mindset' - Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma embraces 'full gas' racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to prepare for bigger targets
Eventual 2024 winner Keegan Swenson rides on a climb with lead men&#039;s group

'We want to capture more than just one group' - Multiple cameras, drones to relay live action from The Growler in April
See more latest