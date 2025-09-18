'I don't feel done' - Ellen Noble returns to elite cyclocross competition to prove she is still 'tough, capable, powerful'

Two-time US U23 cyclocross national champion overcomes years of illness and injuries for first full 'cross schedule since 2019

BOGENSE, DENMARK - FEBRUARY 02: Ellen Noble of The United States and Team The United States / during the 70th Cyclo-cross World Championships Bogense 2019, Women Elite / Cross Denmark / @Bogense2019 / on February 2, 2019 in Bogense, Denmark. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ellen Noble racing in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a six-year absence from a full cyclocross campaign, Ellen Noble makes her return to Rochester Cyclocross this weekend for two days of UCI races that are part of the US Cyclocross Series (USCX).

It's been a steady reconnection to cycling, through gravel, mountain and 'cross, for the two-time US U23 cyclocross national champion since illness and injuries left her struggling.

On a recent Instagram post, she emphasised that the feeling she gets at the start line makes her happy to race again: "Racing has always been the reward. Love the opportunity to play and let the hard work run wild. I love to remind myself that I choose to do this. I’m grateful for every opportunity to go deep in this wonderful sport."

