Hushovd out for the season

Image 1 of 4 Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 4 Thor Hushovd (Team BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 BMC's Thor Hushovd tackles the Paterberg (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Last week, former world champion Thor Hushovd was in the United States for further tests regarding the prolonged effects of a virus which has resulted in the BMC rider missing much of this season.

According to Hushovd's coach Atle Kvålsvoll, the Norwegian will not return to the peloton in season 2012.

"He has received some answers, but they are waiting for more results," he said in the Fædrelandsvennen. "BMC must respond to the information."

Hushovd abandoned the Giro d'Italia on Stage 6 citing fatigue that kept him from performing to his level of expectation in the opening week of the race.

On June 4, BMC announced that they had ordered some tests at the Mapei Sport Center after the Giro and found that Hushovd had signs of a viral infection from earlier in the year, according to team doctor Max Testa.

It was then announced that Hushovd would skip the Tour de France and instead race at the Tour of Poland which he abandoned. The next blow was that Hushovd was unable to take his place as road captain for Norway at the Olympic Games in the men's road race.

Hushovd is now back at home in Monaco to recover.