Hushovd looks to take Milan-San Remo sprint for BMC

Image 1 of 5 Thor Hushovd (BMC) in Denia. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 5 Thor Hushovd (BMC) was dropped from the breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Thor Hushovd will bolster BMC's classics line-up. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 5 Thor Hushovd (BMC) weighs up his clothing options. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 5 Thor Hushovd wearing the rainbow jersey he won in 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC Racing Team will send a powerful squad to Milan-San Remo on Saturday, with four riders capable of winning the race. But former World Champion Thor Hushovd assumes that if it comes down to a sprint, the team will be riding for him.

Hushovd, Alessandro Ballan and Philippe Gilbert will all be looking to do their best at La Primavera. The team's other top threat, Greg Van Avermaet, has admitted he is questionable due to a heel injury.

“It's still me who has the best sprint of us four, and I expect to go for my chance,” Hushovd told Procycling.no.

The big Norwegian has no problem getting over the final climb of the Poggio, having finished in the top ten at the race four times, and being on the podium twice. “I have shown so many times that I can get over it now, so it's more a question of what one does at the end and what tactics you choose ahead of the finals.”

Gilbert has so far not shown anything this season and he withdrew from Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday with a fever, leading to questions as to whether he would be able to start on Saturday. Hushovd was discreet about the Belgian's chances. “For my part, I have nothing to say about whether Gilbert will compete or not. We'll probably be able to make a powerful team, anyway.

“For the team he is, naturally enough, an important part and he increases the team's chances to win the race.”