Hushovd back in action at the Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 4 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) speaks to Norwegian TV (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 4 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Cervelo's Thor Hushovd before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts) Image 4 of 4 Points classification winner Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Norwegian sprinter and Tour de France green jersey winner Thor Hushovd is back in action at the Tour de Suisse, five weeks after breaking his collarbone in a training crash on May 8.

The Cervelo TestTeam rider finished 129th, taking 59 seconds more than winner Fabian Cancellara to cover the 7.6km hilly course around Lugano.

"It was good and I am happy I just started,” he said on the team's website. “I didn't want to take any risks in the prologue, everything went fine, I'm just happy to be back racing."

The Norwegian rider is still recovering from his injuries and admitted he feeling it more in the muscles than in the bone he fractured.

“As my form is now, I could probably not have ridden any faster up the hill,'” he said. “Then came the rain and I took it calmly,” he told the Norwegian website aftenposten.no.

The Tour de Suisse is “crazy hard,” he concluded up, confirming the feeling amongst the sprinters in this year's race that they face a lot of climbing and few chances to test their speed.