Hunt 40 Limitless Gravel Aero wheelset drops weight to 1328g, adds carbon spokes

By
published

Claimed 220g weight loss from Hunt’s previous generation aero gravel wheelset

Hunt 40 Limitless Aero Gravel wheelset
(Image credit: Hunt Wheels)

Hunt has today launched its latest aero carbon wheelset, the 40 Limitless Gravel Aero. The new wheels are the result of three years of development, with differential front and rear rim profiles and a hookless bead. 

They build on the brand’s previous generation 42 Limitless Gravel Aero (42 LGA) wheelset, losing depth, but getting lighter, faster and wider in the process. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 