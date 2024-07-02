Human Powered Health adds Giada Borghesi to roster in time for Giro d'Italian Women

By
published

Italian gravel champion part of squad to support Ruth Edwards at eight-day stage race

MUHLHAUSEN, GERMANY - JUNE 28: (L-R) Ruth Edwards of The United States and Barbara Malcotti of Italy and Team Human Powered Health compete during the 36th Internationale LOTTO ThÃ¼ringen Ladies Tour 2024, Stage 4 a 111.4km stage from Muhlhausen to Muhlhausen on June 28, 2024 in Muhlhausen, Germany. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ruth Edwards (left) and Barbara Malcotti will lead Team Human Powered Health at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Former US pro road champion Ruth Edwards will lead the Human Powered Health Cycling squad for the Giro d’Italia Women, which begins Sunday, July 7, for eight days of racing.

The US-based Women’s WorldTour squad will feature four Italian riders, including newly-signed Giada Borghesi, who was added this week from BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf Ambedo. She joins compatriots Silvia Zanardi, Katia Ragusa and Barbara Malcotti on the roster, Malcotti the highest-placed rider from last year’s Giro with 19th in the overall.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).