Human Powered Health adds Giada Borghesi to roster in time for Giro d'Italian Women

Former US pro road champion Ruth Edwards will lead the Human Powered Health Cycling squad for the Giro d’Italia Women, which begins Sunday, July 7, for eight days of racing.

The US-based Women’s WorldTour squad will feature four Italian riders, including newly-signed Giada Borghesi, who was added this week from BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf Ambedo. She joins compatriots Silvia Zanardi, Katia Ragusa and Barbara Malcotti on the roster, Malcotti the highest-placed rider from last year’s Giro with 19th in the overall.

Borghesi is a versatile under-23 rider who was third overall at Giro Mediterraneo Rosa, third on stage 3 of Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées and fourth at La Classique Morbihan on the road and was second in the U23 category at the Italian cyclocross nationals. She also added two gravel victories this season, including the Italian championship just two days ago.

“We saw Giada getting good results this year on lots of different parcours, so she is a punchy racer. New vibes always give the team a boost,” said Team Manager Kenny Latomme. “We had a lot of injuries this year so we decided to take another rider to help.”

The 21-year-old Borghesi will make her start for Human Powered Health on stage 1’s individual time trial in Brescia, which is only two hours away from her hometown of Cles in northern Italy.

“Moving to the WorldTour is a dream come true,” she said in a team statement. “I am grateful because I was allowed to participate in international competitions abroad which allowed me to demonstrate my value in competitions with a high level of athletes.

“For an Italian, competing on the roads of the Giro d’Italia is a privilege and an honour. I am so grateful for this opportunity from Human Powered Health to grow and improve.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The seven-rider roster rounds out with veteran Romy Kasper of Germany and 22-year-old Linda Zanetti, who recently defended her Swiss under-23 road race title. The squad will support Edwards, who comes into the race in top form with the overall victory at the Internationale LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour.

Human Powered Health Giro d’Italia Women 2024 roster