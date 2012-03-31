Hughes becomes Canadian National Development Coach

Image 1 of 4 Derek Zandstra (Scott-3Roxracing) was the top North American (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) rides a ridge with the lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Canadian Cycling Association (CCA) hired Ian Hughes as its Mountain Bike National Development Coach. From now on, the former Quebec Team Head Mountain Bike Coach will work within the National Team programs.

Hughes will be tasked to develop a national strategy aiming at facilitating the athletes' arrival on the international scene. This facilitating process will notably be through training camps and competition projects. In addition, Hughes will also have to elaborate talent detection tools, as well as contribute to the expansion of the mountain bike athletes' pool.

In his new functions, Hughes will work with provincial cycling associations, and in particular with regards to the implantation of the Long Term Athlete Development model (LTAD). In addition, he will pursue his implication in the National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP) and closely collaborate with all provincial and personal coaches. Finally, he will assist the National Team Head Mountain Bike Coach in order to establish fluid transitions between Development and High Performance programs.

"We are very happy to have Ian among us. We are also grateful to the Quebec Cycling Federation (FQSC) for having allowed us to use Ian's services as Mountain Bike National Development Coach. Because of his experience in mountain bike, his teaching approach and his training methodology, Ian is a great addition to our National Coaches team," said Jacques Landry, High Performance Director and Head Coach at the Canadian Cycling Association.

"I am extremely happy about the challenges this new job will provide. It was an opportunity I had to seize," said Hughes.

Starting April 1, Hughes will officially become a CCA employee, even though he will continue to work with the FQSC during a short transition period.