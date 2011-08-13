Canadian gravity roster set for mountain bike Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Lauren Rosser (Canada) on her way to a win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Canadian Steve Smith was in good form but fell just short of the podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The Canadian Cycling Association completed its national team roster bound for the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships in Champéry, Switzerland, from August 31-September 4, 2011. Downhill and four cross racers were named to the team this week. Cross country racers selected for Worlds were named two weeks ago.

Lauren Rosser of Squamish, British Columbia, will return to the Worlds to defend her junior women's downhill title of 2010. Last season, on home soil in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Rosser surprised everyone - even herself - as she sped down the course to post the fastest time for the world championships title. This season, Rosser won the Canada Cup title in the women's elite category, with two victories on the tour.

In the men's elite race, Steve Smith, silver medallist at the 2010 world championships and World Cup medallist this season on the UCI World Cup tour, will lead the team. The defending Canadian Champion Andrew Mitchell will also be racing while Olympic ski-cross rider Chris Del Bosco will make his Worlds debut.

Rob Fraser, the 2011 Canada Cup Champion in downhill, will also be part of the group. Fraser won the Canada Cup by a mere five points in the very last race of the season in Panorama Mountain Village.

On the women's front, Claire Buchar, the defending Canadian Champion, will be joined by Micayla Gatto, Canada's top ranked rider on the UCI World Cup tour and Miranda Millar amongst others.

Canadian team for the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Downhill

Elite men: Steve Smith, Andrew Mitchell, Chris Del Bosco, Rob Fraser, Yann Gauvin, Dean Tennant

Elite women: Micayla Gatto, Claire Buchar, Miranda Miller, Casey Brown, Danice Uyseugi, Anne Laplante, Katarine Short

Junior men: Kyle Sangers, Riley Suhan, Luke Stevens, Jorden Hodder

Junior women: Lauren Rosser, Kelsey Begg

Four cross

Elite men: Harold Woolnough, Matt Zdriulk, Kye Walstrom

Elite women: Anne Laplante