Hoy hoping Brailsford will continue with Team GB

Image 1 of 3 Dave Brailsford back in the Velodrome with the British team. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 3 Dave Brailsford keeps a watchful eye over Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Robin Moore) Image 3 of 3 Chris Hoy shows off his gold medal (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

While not quite matching their record haul of 14 medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Team GB have once again proved themselves to be the dominant force in world cycling inside and outside the velodrome at London 2012. And Team GB's totemic figure, Sir Chris Hoy, is hoping that the man who has been instrumental in Great Britain's recent successes, Performance Director David Brailsford, will be convinced to stay on in his position and continue to drive the team forward towards new challenges and goals.

Hoy won gold in the team sprint and the keirin at this summer's Games, a double that enabled him to become Britain's most decorated Olympian with six career gold medals. All of them have come on Brailsford's watch in Athens (2004), Beijing and London, and the 36-year-old Hoy knows Brailsford better than most. Rumours are rife that Brailsford will relinquish his duties with Team GB and focus solely on his ambitions with Team Sky, who also made history this summer when Bradley Wiggins became the first Briton to win the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. Hoy, who has been touted in some circles as Brailsford's potential successor, hopes that this is not the case.

“There’s no sign he is going to leave - not that I’m aware of, anyway," Hoy told the Telegraph. "He’s done a great job of having this amazing success with Team Sky and the GB cycling team. I hope they want to keep hold of Dave and that he wants to stay.

“He’s a huge personality and he’s been instrumental in everything that’s happened. He set it up so well. The team doesn’t quite run itself - that would be disrespectful to what Dave does - but he’s appointed so many fantastic people in the positions underneath him. It’s almost as if he’s got it up and running and can hand it across if he wants to. There are a lot of people working in the background who don’t get the credit they deserve. We are so fortunate as riders to have these people above us, making sure we don’t have to worry about anything except riding bikes.”