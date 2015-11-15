Howden re-elected as head of British Cycling

President of British Cycling, Bob Howden was in attendance (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Bob Howden has been re-elected as the President of British Cycling for a third year following the federation’s annual National Council meeting this weekend. Howden replaced UCI President Brian Cookson as the head of British Cycling at the end of 2012.

"I am honoured and delighted to be given the chance to serve for a third year as President. At the end of my second term, I feel pride for how far we have come – and more excited than ever about where we are going,” Howden said in a press release issued on Sunday.

“I’m relishing the challenges and opportunities ahead in 2016 – securing a new title sponsor to succeed Sky, making more big strides in our journey to get one million more women cycling by 2020, a home world championships and of course the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“National Council is a highlight of the year for me – not because I like meetings but because it’s the moment this wonderful sport, with all its different elements and passions, comes together. Cycling in Britain has never been in better health."

Cookson attended the meeting as a guest of British Cycling and praised the work of the man who replaced him at British Cycling.

“I’d like to pay tribute to President Bob Howden for all the work he has done over many years to develop the sport.”

“I owe particular thanks to British Cycling for all the assistance it provided during my UCI election campaign back in 2013. Your support was, and still is, key to what we are doing at the UCI.”