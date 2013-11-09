Howden named president of British Cycling

Image 1 of 4 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) with the British flag (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 4 The young Great Britain team rider enjoy a coffee before the race (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 4 Outgoing world champion Mark Cavendish and his Great Britain teammates line up on the front at the start line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Some excited British fans (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

British Cycling announced today that Bob Howden has been elected as the organisation's president. Howden has been the acting chair since the previous president, Brian Cookson, was elected to govern the UCI in September.

“I am delighted to have been elected as British Cycling’s President with a mandate to push on with ensuring that British Cycling is achieving its objectives," Howden said. "We will remain true to what has become our tradition: to succeed on the world stage and to inspire people to enjoy riding their bikes more often, be it for sport, recreation or transport.

“Brian Cookson is a tough act to follow – especially when you look at the amazing roll call of successes that British Cycling has enjoyed under his leadership. We are certainly riding high and it’s now my job to ensure that we build on this. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Howden has a long history with British Cycling, having been a member for 43 years, and a board member for the past 13.

“Bob Howden has a long history of working for the sport at all levels – from working as a volunteer and a Commissaire, to leading a Regional Board and sitting on various Commissions – he truly knows cycling inside out," British Cycling’s Chief Executive, Ian Drake, said. "There is no better person to build on the foundations Brian Cookson has laid for cycling in Great Britain.”

Howden is intimately familiar with the racing scene, having raced for 24 years, and organised events including the Yorkshire Festival of Cycling, the National Men’s and Women’s Elite Road Race Championships in 2005, 2008 and 2012 in addition to the annual Ryedale Grand Prix Premier Calendar Road Race between 2005 and 2012. He is a national level road commissaire and has seved as chairs of the Regional Commission, the Commissaire and Referees Commission, and the Anti-Doping Commission, as well as being a member of the Audit and Assurance Commission.

National Council representatives also today voted through changes to the make up of British Cycling’s Board. Instead of having 10 solely elected Board members, British Cycling can now elect up to seven members and can appoint three Non-Executive Directors. The first two Non-Executive Directors will be appointed in April 2014 with a further Director appointed the following year.