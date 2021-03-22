How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2021 – live TV and streaming

After not being held in 2020, the Volta a Catalunya returns this week with a quality startlist and two summit finishes on the menu during the week of racing.

Previous winners Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic), Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) are all back to compete for victory, while Martin's teammate Chris Froome is another leading name on the start list.

After not being held in 2020, the Volta a Catalunya returns this week with a quality startlist and two summit finishes on the menu during the week of racing.

There's plenty more top talent heading to Catalunya for the race, too. Valverde will be joined by two further points of the Movistar trident in Enric Mas and Marc Soler, while Porte races alongside Ineos teammates Adam Yates, Richard Carapaz and Geraint Thomas.

Jumbo-Visma are headed up by Sepp Kuss, George Bennett and Steven Kruijswijk in a strong lineup, while Team BikeExchange bring their GC leaders Simon Yates, Esteban Chaves and Lucas Hamilton.

Michael Woods joins Froome and Martin at the race. Deceuninck-QuickStep are led by climbing trio João Almeida, Fausto Masnada and James Knox, and EF Education-Nippo will look to Ruben Guerreiro, Hugh Carthy, and Rigoberto Urán.

Other notable cilmbing names in the packed field include Wilco Kelderman and Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jai Hindley (Team DSM), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert), and llnur Zakarin (Gazprom-RusVelo).

As ever, with a paucity of sprint stages on the menu, only a handful of sprinters have turned up, with Bora-Hansgrohe riders Peter Sagan and JordI Meeus among them. Max Kanter (Team DSM), Clement Venturini (AG2R Citroën), and Dion Smith (Team BikeExchange) also ride, while all-rounder Marc Hirschi makes his UAE Team Emirates debut.

The race kicks off on Monday with a hilly stage in Banyoles before a rolling 18.5km time trial on day two near Girona. Summit finishes at Vallter 2000 and Port Ainé follow, before a mid-mountain stage, another hilly day and finally the traditional finisher at Montjuïc Park in Barcelona.

Volta a Catalunya live stream

The Volta a Catalunya will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

GCN+ will air the race in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia on, with select other territories also available. Highlights are available in the USA and Canada. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February.

In the USA, NBC Sports Gold will show the race, with their Cycling Pass costing $24.99 for the year.

In Canada, Flobikes will air the race live. A yearly subscription costs $150 and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

Meanwhile, Spanish coverage comes courtesy of Basque broadcaster EITB, while Sporza air the race in Belgium.

