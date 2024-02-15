Alpecin-Deceuninck go double denim with new kit for 2024 season

The Alpecin-Deceuninck team have changed their race clothing design just a month into the 2024 season, opting for a double denim lycra look that harks back to the Carrera Jeans kits of the 1990s worn by Marco Pantani, Claudio Chiappucci, Stephen Roche, and Djamolidine Abdoujaparov.

The Belgian team have moved away from their blue into black fad of the last few years but the new design immediately sparked concerns that it is too similar the blue fade and red logo colours of Soudal-Quick Step.

Alpecin-Deceuninck said that the new kit will be worn from the upcoming UAE Tour (February 19-25) onwards.

"The denim kit is representing our team’s perspective for 2024: daring to stand out, while keeping our feet on the ground," the team said.

"Working hard together, while having fun together. Because jeans are great for any occasion, no?"

Alpecin-Deceuninck clothing supplier Kalas will manufacture the new kit, which harks back to the old Carrera Jeans team kit of the 1990s.

The Carrera team raced in lycra shorts with a denim design and jerseys with a denim-style trim to reflect the title sponsor products.

Alpecin-Deceuninck's new kit has a denim look all over with the kit overall being a lighter shade of blue than previous efforts. There's also a change at the front of the kit as the logo of co-title sponsor Deceuninck Windows now features on the background of a white box.

The team's Australian sprinter Kaden Groves will be among the riders modelling the new kit for the first time at the UAE Tour.

We'll have to wait a little longer to see Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel in the new look.

Philipsen is set to make his season debut at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, while Van der Poel is still to reveal his spring programme after only recently completing his cyclocross campaign, though he is expected to return for Milan-San Remo next month or perhaps earlier.