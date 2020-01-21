How to watch the Tour Down Under 2020 – live stream, TV and results

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the overall classification at the 2019 Tour Down Under

The 2020 UCI WorldTour is under way with the stage 1 of the Tour Down Under already in the books. Cyclingnews will be bringing you previews, news, reports, features and tech from the professional peloton in Australia throughout.

Read on to find out how to watch every stage of the Tour Down Under via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep triumphed on the opening stage in Tanunda, sprinting to victory ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) after a perfect lead out from his new team.

The Santos Women's Tour Down Under was won by Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo, who ended Mitchelton-Scott leader Amanda Spratt's reign at the race on Sunday. On the same day, Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan was a popular home winner at the Schwalbe Classic.

The action will run through to the end of the men's WorldTour race on January 26, when the final winner will be crowned.

Defending champion Daryl Impey has returned to the race in the hopes of doing the treble, and he's joined by Mitchelton-Scott teammate Simon Yates. Richie Porte, winner at Willunga the past six years, leads Trek-Segafredo, while Pavel Sivakov and Rohan Dennis lead Team Ineos.

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Luis León Sánchez (Astana) are among other GC names to watch, while sprint contenders include Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis)

Key general classification stages for the men include stage 2 to Stirling, with its uphill finish, an even stiffer uphill finish in Paracombe on stage 3, and then the final finish atop Willunga Hill. There's 921.2km of racing and more than 12,000m of climbing on the menu, but the race typically comes down to mere seconds.

Tour Down Under live stream

Cyclingnews will bring you full results, reports, photos, interviews, features and tech from the Tour Down Under and Santos Women's Tour, with live text coverage for the men's race. Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The men's race will be broadcast live on Australia's Olympic Network – Seven – with the women's race streamed on the 7Plus digital channel.

North America:

The Tour Down Under will be broadcast on NBC Sports' streaming app and on the race's Tour Tracker app. NBC Sports is $34.99 until May 1, 2020, and also includes Paris-Nice, the Volta a Catalunya and ASO's spring Classics.

Europe:

The Tour Down Under is being broadcast in the UK on Eurosport, which can be found in basic Sky TV packages. With a Eurosport Player monthly or annual pass, you can access the live stream from just about any internet-connected device. You can also try it out for free.

Amazon Prime customers can sign up for the Eurosport Player through Amazon Channels for £6.99 per month.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Santos Women's Tour Down Under

16 January 2020: Stage 1: Hahndorf - Macclesfield. Start: 10:00 AM, Finish: 1:26 PM, 116.3km

17 January 2020: Stage 2: Murray Bridge - Birdwood. Start: 10:00 AM, Finish: 1:26 PM, 114.9km

18 January 2020: Stage 3: Nairne - Stirling. Start: 10:00 AM, Finish: 1:07 PM, 109.1km

19 January 2020: Stage 4: Adelaide. Start: 4:45 PM, Finish: 5:45 PM, 42.5km

Santos Men's Tour Down Under

19 January 2020: Schwalbe Classic: Adelaide. Start: 6:45 PM, Flinders Street, Finish: 7:45 PM, 51.0km

21 January 2020: Stage 1: Tanunda - Tanunda. Start: 11:00 AM, Finish: 2:45 PM, 150km

22 January 2020: Stage 2: Woodside - Stirling. Start: 11:00 AM, Finish: 2:23 PM, 135.8km

23 January 2020: Stage 3: Unley-Paracombe. Start: 11:00 AM, Finish: 2:27 PM, 131km

24 January 2020: Stage 4: Norwood - Murray Bridge. Start: 11:00 AM, Finish: 3:08 PM, 152.8km

25 January 2020: Stage 5: Glenelg - Victor Harbor. Start: 10:40 AM, Finish: 2:40 PM, 149.1km

26 January 2020: Stage 6: McLaren Vale - Willunga Hill. Start: 10:40 AM, Finish: 2:28 PM, 151.5km