How to watch the Spring Classics – Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne TV, live stream

The 2020 Classics season is almost under way, with 'Opening Weekend' kicking off the action. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was first up on Saturday, while Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne follows on Sunday. Next up is Le Samyn, which follows on Tuesday.

Once again, Cyclingnews will be bringing you reports, interviews, results and news throughout the Classics, starting with Saturday's race. Read on to find out how to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The big openers for the spring Classics season, almost every big-name Classics rider has converged on Belgium this weekend for Omloop and Kuurne. Saturday's winner Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) will start at Kuurne, as will runner-up Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep), world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team).

Be sure to look out for Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) too.

Other big names on the start list include Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb), Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation), Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling), Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Lottto Soudal) and Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie).

The Kuurne course gets a revamp for 2020, with a different selection of climbs coming in the mid-race section. Nokereberg and Tiegemberg are gone, for example, while the Kanarieberg-Kruisberg-Hotond trio come later on and Oude Kwaremont is the penultimate berg of the day.

The 203km-course, which features 11 hills and five cobbled sectors, still ends with a flat run-in though, with the final 50km not containing any major obstacles.

Live streams

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN can help you watch the Classics, no matter your location.

The Spring Classics are being aired live across Europe via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, with British Eurosport showing almost every race live.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

GCN Racing will also show select races, starting with the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

In North America, both Fubo.tv and FloBikes are airing a number of Classics throughout the spring, though neither offering is as comprehensive as Eurosport's.

Subscribing to FloBikes cost $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races. Fubo.tv, meanwhile is available for a week's free trial, while their most popular package costs $54.99 per month for over 75 channels.

A handful of major races will also be available to view via NBC Sports Gold, which is available for a cut-price fee of $19.99.

In Australia, SBS will show Flanders, Roubaix and the Ardennes triple.

As you might expect, local broadcasters such as Sporza, RTBF and Rai Sport are showing the bulk of the spring Classics live. Feeds will be geo-restricted, mind.

Check below for a full list of races and broadcasters who are airing them

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Spring Classics schedule & broadcasters