How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2021 – live TV and streaming

The Giro d'Italia begins on May 8, 2021, kicking off three weeks of intense racing you won't want to miss. Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the season's first Grand Tour.

Read on to find out how to watch the Giro d'Italia via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

From the Piemonte to the Dolomites, the 2021 Giro d'Italia has a little bit of everything for every type of rider: two time trials - a flat, fast opening time trial in Torino and the more substantial final stage in Milan - mountain stages soaring to the 2,239 metre-high Passo Pordoi, a few days for the sprinters, the brutally steep Monte Zoncolan and everything in between.

While the 2020 Giro d'Italia was one for the new generation, with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) claiming a stunning overall victory over Jai Hindley by just 39 seconds, the balance of power may shift back to the more experienced Grand Tour contenders this year. Whoever the final overall title goes to, the challenging route will ensure a deserving winner.

Back in its usual May spot on the calendar after the postponed October race amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, this year's Giro d'Italia has attracted a star-studded start list.

2018 Vuelta a España winner Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) laid down a marker with the overall Tour of the Alps victory, while 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal is set to lead Ineos Grenadiers as Geoghegan Hart turns his focus to the Tour de France.

Hindley returns to prove his mettle, while Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and last year's revelation João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) could upset the veterans again.

However, the younger riders will be up against experienced leaders like George Bennett, who heads up Jumbo-Visma's roster, Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and possibly Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) - who recently suffered a broken wrist in training but is back in training

The route of the 2021 Giro d'Italia has less time trialing than last year, with only 38.9km between the opening and closing stages, but it makes up for it with eight mountain top finishes, seven hilly stages and almost 47,000 metres of climbing packed into three weeks of racing.

There is even an off-road day as riders tackle 35km of Tuscan strade bianche around Montalcino on stage 11 and dirt road summit finale on stage 9 to Campo Felice.

The fast men will have incentive to endure the mountains with six possible bunch sprint finishes and they'll certainly face plenty of suffering along the way with the stage to the Zoncolan, the queen stage with three high mountain passes - Passo Fedaia, Pordoi and Giau in the last half of a 212km stage 16 and the grand finale in the Alps before the final time trial showdown in Milan.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2021.

Giro d'Italia live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The Giro d'Italia will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February.

Host broadcaster Rai Sport will air the race in Italy. L'Equipe TV will air the race in France, while Sporza will air it in Belgium.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Giro d'Italia schedule