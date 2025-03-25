How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

All of the broadcast information for the men's and women's editions of the Belgian classic this week

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Balsamo came out on top in the 2024 Classic Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Classic Brugge-De Panne on March 26 and Classic Brugge-De Panne Women on March 27 to see the latest spring Classic on the cycling calendar, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Classic Brugge-De Panne: Streaming information

► Dates: March 26, 27

FREE stream: SBS (Australia) | Sporza / Auvio (Belgium)

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+

US: Max

Canada: FloBikes

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

