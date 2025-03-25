How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

Elisa Balsamo came out on top in the 2024 Classic Brugge-De Panne Women

Watch Classic Brugge-De Panne on March 26 and Classic Brugge-De Panne Women on March 27 to see the latest spring Classic on the cycling calendar, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

The spring Classics are back this week with the Classic Brugge-De Panne and Classic Brugge-De Panne Women. An all-star cast of men's and women's racers will be heading to Flanders for the two races, a vital stopping point on the road to the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Watch for the likes of Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) on a sprinter-friendly course between Brugge and De Panne.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options, so read on for all the details on how to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne for free?

The 2025 edition of the Classic Brugge-De Panne will have free-to-air coverage in Australia via SBS, as well as in numerous European countries.

In Belgium, Sporza has live coverage for the Flemish audience on their website or the VRT Max platform, while down south, RTBF and Auvio have the French speakers covered.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling, then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the Classic Brugge-De Panne is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, TNT Sports 1 is where you'll find the action most days, while to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne online, the Discovery+ streaming platform has you covered every day.

Two hours of live coverage are scheduled each day.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne in the USA

The Classic Brugge-De Panne will have live coverage in the USA on the streaming service Max with B/R Sports, A 'basic with ads' plan is just $9.99 a month and B/R Sports included for a limited time.

How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne on FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the US arm of FloBikes doesn't have the rights to the Volta a Catalunya

How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne via cycling's major broadcaster in the country, SBS. All stages will be aired live online on their streaming platform, SBS On Demand. SBS is a free-to-air broadcaster and SBS On Demand is free to use with a registration.