How to watch the 2024 Tour de France Femmes

Running from August 12-18, the third edition of the modern Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is on the horizon as the women's peloton returns to Women's WorldTour racing in Rotterdam.

Demi Vollering headed up a one-two for SD Worx-Protime at last year's second edition of the race, with Lotte Kopecky finishing up in second place. The pair will be back for more this year as they line up among the two top favourites for victory in their last campaign together as teammates.

The race will take in eight stages over seven days, with the Tour de France Femmes route beginning with the first foreign Grand Départ in Rotterdam.

Sprint days and a time trial in the Netherlands give way to a hilly Ardennes stage to Liège before the race hits France, heading towards big mountain finales at Le Grand Bornard and Alpe d'Huez.

A host of the top stars of the women's peloton are also set to feature alongside Vollering and Kopecky including last year's third-place finisher Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram).

Other big names to look out for Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal), Chloe Dygert (Canyon-Sram), Mavi Garcia (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), Liane Lippert (Movistar), Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) and the Lidl-Trek trio of Elizabeth Deignan, Gaia Realini, and Elisa Longo Borghini.

Tour de France Femmes in the USA

NBC hold the broadcasting rights for the Tour de France in the USA. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, as well as the network's streaming service, Peacock TV.

Peacock TV offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before you buy. A full subscription to the service starts from $4.99 per month.

Tour de France Femmes in Canada

FloBikes will air the Tour de France Femmes in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $12.99/month.

Tour de France Femmes in the UK

The Tour de France Femmes is live on TV on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £59.99 per year, or, in a special Olympics deal, £3.99 per month to the end of 2024. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports, including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs an additional £29.99 per month.

Tour de France Femmes around the World

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will carry live Tour de France Femmes coverage. In New Zealand, Sky Sports will offer live coverage.

For a local feel and full French-language coverage of the race, head to France TV Around Europe, broadcasters include, VRT/Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, NOS in the Netherlands, TV2 in Norway, DKTV2 in Denmark, and RTVE in Spain.

Be warned, though, that geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Tour de France Femmes.

Watch the Tour de France live on any streams

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.

