The 2022 Tour de Suisse is underway as the build-up to the Tour de France gets in full swing after the conclusion of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

It's the 85th edition of the week-long stage race, which this year includes a cclosing 25.6km time trial and two summit finishes to test the peloton as well as several sprints and hilly days.

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) is among the headline names at the race along with Ineos Grenadiers trio Adam Yates, Geraint Thomas, and Tom Pidcock.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the Tour de Suisse.

Other major GC names taking the start include Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), the Bora-Hansgrohe trio of Aleksandr Vlasov, Sergio Higuita, and Max Schachmann, Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech).

Home hopes for success include Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), and Simon Pellaud (Trek-Segafredo).

Elsewhere, look out for major names such as Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).

Check out our full route guide here, as well as a look at the top contenders, and our comprehensive race preview.

Live Stream

How to watch the Tour de Suisse in the USA, UK or Europe

The 2022 Tour de Suisse will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Discovery+ (opens in new tab), which carries Eurosport's live coverage. A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and in select other territories on GCN+ (opens in new tab), with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

Flobikes (opens in new tab) (a year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada) will carry the race in North America.

Other options around Europe include Rai Sport (opens in new tab) (Italy), France TV (opens in new tab), L'Equipe TV (opens in new tab) (France), NOS (Netherlands), RTBF (opens in new tab) and Sporza (opens in new tab) (Belgium), EITB (opens in new tab) (Basque Country), and RTVE (opens in new tab) (Spain).

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the season, with other broadcasters airing races during the year including NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US).

The network is available via several cable subscriptions and can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV (opens in new tab) ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.