How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 – live TV and streaming

Saturday, February 26 brings the first taste of the cobbles for the 2022 season at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, with the men and women of the peloton racing from Gent to Ninove to land the first blow of the new campaign.

Neither reigning champion Davide Ballerini (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) or Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) are back this time around, though the Dutch woman could be in the team car as directeur sportif after retiring from racing in 2021.

Still, there are plenty of big names across both pelotons taking to the cobbles this Saturday, with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) among the stars taking part.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race.

The men's race will see the riders take on 204.2 kilometres across Flanders, with difficulties such as the Wolvenberg, Bosberg, and Muur strewn across the land ahead of them, including 13 classified bergs and 12 cobbled sectors.

Those battling with Van Aert and Gilbert include the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl quartet of Kasper Asgreen, Zdenek Stybar, Florian Sénéchal, and Yves Lampaert, the AG2R Citroën pairing of Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen, and Bahrain Victorious' Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli.

Victor Campenaerts, Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Jasper Stuyven, Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost), Tom Pidock (Ineos Grenadiers), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech), and John Degenkolb (Team DSM) are among the plethora of other major names also racing.

For the women, eight bergs lie in wait, including the Muur-Bosberg finishing pair, along with eight cobbled sectors, as they take on a 124.4-kilometre route.

Belgian champion Kopecky and 2020 Omloop winner Van Vleuten will also be just two of many contenders on Saturday afternoon.

Elisa Balsamo, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, and Ellen Van Dijk heading up a Trek-Segafredo squad which might be the strongest team in the race — though SD Worx have Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Marlen Reusser, and Demi Vollering on their start list.

Other major names taking part include Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram), Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), LIzzie Banks (EF Education-Tibco-SVB), Emma Norsgaard (Movistar), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ).

Live stream

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will be aired live in the UK and Europe on GCN+, Eurosport Player and Discovery+, with a subscription costing £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

In North America, Flobikes will air the races, with a subscription to the streaming service costing $49.99 per year, or $8.99 monthly, in the USA, and for Canada it is $59.99 (CAD) per year, $11.99 (CAD) monthly.

In Belgium, RTBF and Sporza will broadcast the races, while in the Netherlands the races will be shown on NOS. Other national broadcasters will also show the races.

