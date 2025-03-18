How to watch Milano-Torino – Live streams, TV channels

Watch Milano-Torino on Wednesday March 19 for an Italian Classic finishing atop the spectacular Superga climb, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Don't call it a comeback. Milano-Torino is returning to the summit of Superga on Wednesday, after a three-year absence. The move of dates from the autumn to the spring in 2022 saw a flatter route, perhaps intended to attract Milan-San Remo favourites in the week leading up to La Classicissima, but those top names were never quite tempted out.

Now, the pre-San Remo date remains but we have the famous finish at the Basilica of Superga, overlooking the city of Turin. It's a spectacular spot and a punishing climb that should provide a thrilling show on Wednesday afternoon.

Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost) are among the big names set to put on that show and add to the history of cycling's oldest Classic.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Italy, so read on for all the details on how to watch Milano-Torino online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Milano-Torino in the UK

In the UK, fans can watch Milano-Torino TNT Sports and Discovery+ on March 19.

TV viewers will find the race on TNT Sports 1, while those wanting to watch Milano-Torino online can head to the Discovery+ streaming platform. In both cases, coverage of Milano-Torino runs from 1.15pm until 3pm GMT.

To get TNT Sports on your TV you'll need to look at packages with pay-TV providers. Streaming subscriptions are simpler, but Discovery+ recently shot up in price to £30.99 a month.

How to watch Milano-Torino in the USA

In the US, you can watch Milano-Torino on the Max streaming platform, starting at 8.15am ET and running through to 10am on March 19.

Max costs $9.99 a month right now, but only until the end of the month, when $16.99 will be the standard monthly cost.

How to watch Milano-Torino in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Milano-Torino on FloBikes on March 19. Coverage runs from 8.15am to 10am ET.

Flobikes costs $39.99 a month but you'll save in the long run by paying $203.88 up front for the year.

How to watch Milano-Torino in Australia and New Zealand

For those in Australia and New Zealand, Staylive will have coverage of Milano-Torino on March 19.

Staylive is a Warner Bros Discovery streaming distribution platform that shows select races around the world, with subscriptions starting from AU$5.99 / NZ$9.99 a month.

Can I watch Milano-Torino for free?

The 2025 edition of Milano-Torino will be shown for free in Italy, thanks to public broadcaster RAI.

Milano-Torino will air on the Raisport channel, with live streaming available via RAI Play, which is a simple browser player without account registration.

Not in Italy right now? RAI is geo-restricted, but you can get your usual coverage while travelling by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Milano-Torino from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Milano-Torino is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

