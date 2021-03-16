How to watch Milan-San Remo 2021 – live TV and streaming

Julian Alaphilippe and Wout van Aert attack on the Poggio at the 2020 Milan-San Remo

The first Monument of the 2021 season is coming up, with Milan-San Remo back in its traditional place on Saturday March 16 after last year's COVID-forced delay.

As ever, there's a high quality start list at La Classicissima, with top-level sprinters, puncheurs and Classics specialists all set to roll out in Milan. For the first time, too, the race will be aired from start to finish in its entirety.

Reigning champion Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will be back to defend his title, while Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is another favourite for the win in Liguria. Past winners Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) will also be among those challenging for the victory on Saturday.

As well as those four big names, a wealth of other riders should be in contention for glory on the Via Roma.

UAE Team Emirates bring three possible contenders to the race, with 2014 winner Alexander Kristoff leading the way. He's joined by Matteo Trentin and Fernando Gaviria, with all three riders candidates if it comes to a sprint finish.

Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen, meanwhile, will lead AG2R Citroën, while fellow Classics specialists Jasper Stuyven and Mads Pedersen head up Trek-Segafredo.

Lotto Soudal also bring a strong and versatile team, with Philippe Gilbert, Caleb Ewan and 2015 winner John Degenkolb all starting. 2017 winner Michał Kwiatkowski will lead Ineos Grenadiers. Twice a podium finisher, Michael Matthews leads Team BikeExchange.

Another past winner, Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Démare is among the favourites should the race conclude with a bunch sprint. Other sprinters lining up include Sam Bennett (Deceuncinck-QuickStep), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos), Elia Viviani (Cofidis), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic).

After last year's radically altered route, the 2021 course has a more 'normal' look about it, with the Colle de Giovo replacing the landslide-affected Turchino mid-race, before the three capi climbs make a return ahead of the usual Cipressa-Poggio finale.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Milan-San Remo 2021.

Milan-San Remo live stream

Milan-San Remo will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, the USA, Europe, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February.

Host broadcaster Rai Sport will air the race in Italy, L'Equipe TV in France, and Sporza and RTBF in Belgium.

