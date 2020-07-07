Milano-Torino unveils flat route for 2020 edition

Image 1 of 3 The profile of Milano-Torino 2020 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 3 The map of Milano-Torino 2020 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 3 Michael Woods celebrates victory at the 2019 Milano-Torino in front of the Basilica di Superga (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Milano-Torino is going back to the future this year, with a near-pan flat route planned for the semi-classic as it returns to its pre-1987 calendar placement in the week before Milan-San Remo.

The Superga climb on which the race has finished since 2012 has been cut for 2020, with the race instead set to finish in Stupinigi, south of Turin. The hamlet hosted the finish of Gran Piemonte in 2018, where Sonny Colbrelli sprinted to victory in front of the former Savoy royal hunting lodge, the Palazzina di caccia di Stupinigi.

Set for Wednesday August 5 – three days before Milan-San Remo – the race will tackle 198km of the Po Valley plains, setting off from Mesero, east of Milan.

The race, usually part of the 'Trittico di Autunno' before Il Lombardia, was held in March up until 1987, and was seen as an important preparation race for the first Monument of the season, Milan-San Remo before bad weather forced organisers to switch to an autumn race.

Given its new sprint-friendly character, the race is sure to attract some of the top contenders for La Primavera, with several big names already having confirmed their attendance. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is set to take the start, as are Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).

"With this year's edition of the Milano-Torino we have returned to its historic calendar position, anticipating Milano-Sanremo by a few days, as it used to happen back in the past," read a statement from race organisers RCS Sport.

"It will probably be a Milano-Torino for the sprinters, given the mainly flat route. We will start from Mesero just outside Milan to finish in front of Stupinigi’s Palazzina di Caccia, one of the residences of the Royal House of Savoy.

“Also, this race will symbolise a restart, not only from a sporting point of view but also from a tourist point of view, since cycling is closely connected to the promotion of the territory. The proximity to the first Classic Monument of the season offers a new interpretation for this race which will be a real test for all those who want to try to win Milano-Sanremo on Saturday 8 August."

Last year, Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) triumphed on the Superga ahead of Alejando Valverde (Movistar), while previous winners have included Alberto Contador, Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).