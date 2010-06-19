Hoste breaks eye socket in Suisse crash

Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with his race face on. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Leif Hoste was more seriously injured in his crash in Friday's seventh stage of the Tour de Suisse than originally thought. The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider has broken his eye socket, according to Sportwereld.be

Hoste crashed early in the stage and had to abandon the race. The team originally said that he suffered only abrasions.

According to the Belgian website, his participation in the Belgian championships next weekend is now questionable.

The 32-year-old Belgian turned pro in 1998. He has been with the Lotto team since 2007. He won the Belgian national time trial title in 2006 and 2007. His best result this season is an eighth place finish in Paris-Roubaix.