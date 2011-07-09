Horner will not start Tour de France stage on Saturday

Chris Horner (RadioShack) lost over twelve minutes in a crash. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Christopher Horner will not be at the start of the Tour de France's eighth stage Saturday, after suffering a concussion the previous day. RadioShack team manager Johan Bruyneel announced the abandon Saturday morning.

“Update on @hornerakg: doing much better, 2nd head scan ok. Broken nose & big haematoma on right calf. No start. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Bruyneel tweeted.

Horner crashed with 35 km to go in the seventh stage. He got back on his bike and finished the stage, coming in last, 12:41 down on stage winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad).

The American was obviously confused when he arrived, not aware of what was going on. Even as he was being loaded in the ambulance he was asking what was happening.

Later, his family tweeted on his account: “hornerakg: Chris spending night @ the hospital 4r observation, but doing better. Thanks 4 all of the support from fans & @TeamRadioShack”