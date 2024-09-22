'Hopefully, I can build from here' – Chloe Dygert wants to combine health with her mental resilience in 2025

Chloe Dygert (USA) on the way to a bronze medal in the elite women's time trial in Zurich

Chloe Dygert wanted more than the bronze medal in the time trial at the Road World Championships in Zurich. After fighting more setbacks in 2024, her biggest hope and desire is to stay healthy and build a solid foundation so she can perform at her very best in 2025.

The 27-year-old American suffered a severe leg injury at the 2020 Imola World Championships that required months of recovery and surgeries. She has also recovered from Epstein-Barr virus, and heart surgery for a tachycardia issue.

The last 12 months have also been a battle against illness, COVID-19 and other setbacks. She crashed at speed in the time trial at the Paris Olympics but still won a bronze medal. She won gold in the women's team pursuit on the track but it was little reward for her suffering.

Dygert was not happy with another podium in Zurich but she still has hope and resilience as an inner strength.

"I'm disappointed not to get on the top step of the podium. I did everything I could today but it wasn't enough, the talent of the other riders is so high. There are better riders out there," she said.

"It's never easy to not stand on that top set, that's what we all train for. So, I'm definitely upset, it's hard. But at the end of the day, I'm still on the podium with two of the best girls in the world. I'm very blessed to be here.

"I'm very honoured to have a medal. It just, you know, keeps me really motivated to continue on and to keep pushing next year."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dygert has signed a new contract with Canyon-Sram until 2026 and hopes to find the health and consistency needed to build the foundations for a successful 2025.

"Hopefully I can build from here. I feel that every time I get injured, I have to start again from ground zero. These girls have years and years of a base. With everyone getting so good, it really makes a difference," Dygert explained.

"I can be the strongest person in the world with my mind, but with how the peloton is today, with how the girls are today, if anybody has a setback continuously each year you're starting from ground zero. I'm still just waiting, and I'm hoping to have just a year or two, just consistency and health, just to feel strong and feel like my own self again."

"Since my accident, I don't think I've gone more than maybe six or seven months without something happening. This year, it's probably been the hardest year since my accident.

"After winning the time trial world title last year, I had COVID-19 and it took me probably more than enough to be able to be okay again. Then I had an injury in December, and I just couldn't heal from it. I took about four weeks off the bike and so only about 10 or 12 weeks to train for the Olympics. It's been tough."

Dygert has suffered but she still has some inner steel that has not broken. Now she hopes to complete that with a healthy body.

"I have a strong mind to be able to carry on I guess but with the fitness and what it takes to be the best in the world, you need more than just a strong life. Everything has to piece together," she said with hope.

"I just need to work on this aspect of it. I'm just hoping that this next year is the year that I can have my health and continue on and then just have a good season next year."