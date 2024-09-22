'Hopefully, I can build from here' – Chloe Dygert wants to combine health with her mental resilience in 2025

By
published

US rider takes bronze in elite women's time trial, 56 seconds off new world champion Grace Brown

Chloe Dygert (USA) on the way to a bronze medal in the elite women&#039;s time trial in Zurich
Chloe Dygert (USA) on the way to a bronze medal in the elite women's time trial in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Dygert wanted more than the bronze medal in the time trial at the Road World Championships in Zurich. After fighting more setbacks in 2024, her biggest hope and desire is to stay healthy and build a solid foundation so she can perform at her very best in 2025.

The 27-year-old American suffered a severe leg injury at the 2020 Imola World Championships that required months of recovery and surgeries. She has also recovered from Epstein-Barr virus, and heart surgery for a tachycardia issue.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.