Hoogerland extends with Vacanasoleil-DCM

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Johnny Hoogerland has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Dutch ProTeam Vacansoleil-DCM. The 27-year-old Dutchman will remain on the squad through the end of 2013, the team announced today in a press release.

"I feel appreciated on this international team, extending the contract was a logical decision," said Hoogerland. "The team management has confidence in me and the WorldTour license gives me the opportunity to ride a balanced program. In the upcoming weeks I hope our team gets some good results in the Ardennes Classics and after that I will do the Giro."

Hoogerland, in his ninth season as a professional, has been with Vacansoleil since 2009. The Dutchman's career highlights include a victory in the 2009 Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen, first in both the sprint and mountains classifications at the 2010 Tour of Poland, fifth place in the 2009 Giro di Lombardia, 12th overall at the 2009 Vuelta a España, third overall at the 2010 Tour Méditerranéen, fifth overall and mountains classification winner at the 2010 Tour of Britain and an 11th place finish in the 2010 Tour of Flanders.

Hoogerland's best result thus far in 2011 is third overall at Etoile de Bessèges in February, a race in which he also wore the leader's jersey after stage three.

Daan Luijkx, Vacansoleil-DCM general manager, is pleased to have Hoogerland remain on the team. "Johnny has the attractive style of racing which the team is famous for, he attacks a lot but also looks for the result at the finish line."