Vacansoleil-DCM sees no problem with Giro d'Italia start

Image 1 of 3 The 2011 Vacansoleil team (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Riccardo Riccò awaits the start of the Grand Prix d'Ouverture La Marseillaise. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Ezequiel Mosquera attended the presentation in hopes his doping case will be overturned (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Vacansoleil-DCM says that it does not expect that its ride in the Giro d'Italia is in danger. The teams for the Giro are to be announced on Monday, and there have been rumours that the Dutch team will not received an invitation, although all ProTeams are eligible to ride.

"I even heard through the grapevine that our participation in the Tour of Italy would be threatened,”Sport Director Michel Cornelisse told Sportwereld.

Cyclingnews was told that Vacansoleil might not be invited due to problems with Riccardo Riccò and Ezequiel Mosquera. The team signed Riccò after his return from a doping ban, but cancelled his contract last month after he was hospitalized following an alleged contaminated blood transfusion.

Mosquera tested positive for HES on his way to finishing second at last year's Vuelta a Espana. His case is far from resolved and the team has said that it will not race him until there is a conclusion.

"Riccò? Surely there is no problem with Riccò and Vacansoleil? He was fired for something that was his own fault. If the organization has this problem then I find that very strange,” Cornelisse said.

“Mosquera? The UCI is still investigating the matter. We put him on inactive status. What more can we do? No. I think there is no problem. We assume that we will start in the Giro.”