Hong Kong to host 2017 UCI Track World Championships

The Great Britain team compete in the Women's Team Pursuit during Day Three of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

The UCI has confirmed that the 2017 Track World Championships will take place in Hong Kong. The last time the championships took place in Asia was back in 1990 when they were held in Japan at the Green Dome Maebashi.

"I'm happy to tell you this morning that Hong Kong will be the next venue of the UCI Track World Championships" UCI President Brian Cookson told the press at the London World Track Championships.

"They will take place over the Easter weekend next April. The championships have not been in Asia for twenty years or more and we're looking forward to it very much," he said.

Cookson praised Hong Kong for their organisation of the final round of this year's Track World Cup, which took place at the end of January.

They did a great job of the World Cup and we’re confident of going back there and having a great World Championships.

