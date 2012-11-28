Hondo calls for amnesty within pro cycling

Image 1 of 3 Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danilo Hondo believes there should be amnesty within professional cycling to clear the slate of doping in its past and start anew. The 38-year-old German additionally voiced his support for four-year doping bans for riders caught using drugs such as EPO, growth hormones, testosterone, cortisone or masking agents.

"Since we all believe to know how it was in cycling, we should check off the past once and for all," Hondo told dpa. Going forward, Hondo called for "clear, transparent and strict rules for a uniform anti-doping system, which will be monitored and managed by the International Olympic Committee."

While the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recently proposed an increased ban from two to four years regarding serious anti-doping violations, the proposals were part of the latest draft of the 2015 World Anti-Doping Code. Hondo, however, wishes the four-year bans would come sooner. "There would be a December 31, 2012 deadline," said Hondo.

In light of USADA's investigation into Lance Armstrong, Hondo called into question why WADA has not initiated a case against Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes plus doping offenders outside of cycling.

After spending three years at the WorldTour level with Italian team Lampre, Hondo will be on a new team for next season with dpa confirming the rumours that the veteran German will join the Luxembourg-based RadioShack-Nissan squad in 2013.