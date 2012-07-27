Hondo back in the saddle after Tour de France crash
Champs-Élysées fall could have been much worse for Lampre rider
German rider Danilo Hondo has recovered well from the injuries he suffered last Sunday in the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France in Paris. The Lampre-ISD rider took part in a daring final lap attack on the Champs-Élysées before crashing heavily with around 3km left to race.
He was not only swept up by the peloton but left on the ground and unable to cross the finish line with the rest of the field. Hondo was left unconscious for a few moments after hitting his head on the concrete and was rushed to hospital, where he received several stitches to his head wound and underwent precautionary X-rays.
Lucky the scans showed no fractures and Hondo was able to take part in yesterday's Tour de Neuss in his homeland. Hondo finished fourth in the criterium race.
"Everything was controlled. There is nothing broken and I'm lucky that [there's] no internal injuries," he told radsport-news.
