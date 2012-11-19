Four-year bans proposed by WADA for serious anti-doping violations

John Fahey (right) with former WADA President Dick Pound (Image credit: AFP)

The latest draft for the 2015 World Anti-Doping Code, presented by WADA in Montreal has proposed increased sanctions for serious anti-doping violations. The current two-year ban will be increased to four-years if the amendments are approved. The agency also announced they would not be receiving a budget increase for the coming year.

Serious violations include use of anabolic steroids, human growth hormone, masking agents and trafficking of prohibited methods and substances. Strengthening the length of bans comes in response to numerous submissions received by the World Anti-Doping Agency ahead of the final review process which runs from December 3, when the draft is published, through to March 2013.

"This second draft has done that, doubling the length of suspension for serious offenders and widening the scope for anti-doping organisations to impose lifetime banns," explained WADA president John Fahey.

"The Code review is intended to increase the efficiency of anti-doping, and athletes must know that there is a heavy price to pay for intentional doping, that 'the risks are high. I am confident this will draft deliver that message loud and clear and that our own stakeholders will agree," Fahey said.

The meeting held at the weekend was also used to announce the agency would not be receiving an increase in funds for 2013. WADA is currently operating on the same budget level as seen in 2011 and after a year in which the $28 million annual income prove insufficient, Fahey noted that there would be additional cut-backs.

"This is the second year in a row that we have received a zero-percent increase, and while we appreciate that economies across the world continue to struggle, this freeze is not ideal for the fight against doping in sport," said Fahey.

"It is widely accepted that doping is a major issue no longer restricted to the sporting world, and that it must be addressed by society as a whole.

"WADA has dipped into reserves over the last two years to cover shortfalls for its operating costs, but if funding continues to remain the same then the Agency will be forced to cut back its activities."