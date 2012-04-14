Nuyens must postpone comeback from hip fracture

Image 1 of 3 Nick Nuyens (Saxobank) later crashed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Sungard) grinds towards the line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Nick Nuyens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nick Nuyens has had to postpone his comeback to the peloton. The Saxo Bank rider had hoped to return to racing at the Tour of Turkey next week, but is now looking to the Four Days of Dunkirk in May.

Nuyens fractured his right hip in a crash during the opening time trial of Paris-Nice the beginning of March. That kept him out of the Spring Classics, where he had hoped to defend his Tour of Flanders title.

The Tour of Turkey “is still too early,” he told the Gazet van Antwerpen. “The quality of my training rides is improving rapidly, however, so I hope to be in the party at the Four Days of Dunkirk.

After crashing in the Paris-Nice time trial, Nuyens started the second stage but the pain forced him to abandon whilst still in the neutralized zone. He did not require surgery but could not ride for a minimum of two weeks.

The Belgian had expected to lead Saxo Bank in the Classics, and bring in much-needed UCI points in the absence of Alberto Contador.