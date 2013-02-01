High school mountain bike documentary premiers in California

Singletrack High will debut in early February. It's a documentary about high school mountain bike racing. (Image credit: NorCal High School League)

A new documentary about high school mountain bike racing, named "Singletrack High", will debut on February 6 in Mill Valley, California. The film's premier will raise money for the NorCal High School League, one of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) leagues.

"Singletrack High" follows a diverse group of high school students through the 2012 mountain bike racing season in the NorCal High School Cycling League. Through their experiences, the film explores the positive outcomes of keeping kids active on bikes at the age when many trade in two wheels for four.

Vanessa Hauswald, Executive Director of the NorCal League, said, "Working with Pedal Born Pictures all through last season made me look at the League with a whole different perspective; it was really inspiring. They beautifully captured the essence of what the League is all about. This is what the future of cycling looks like."

Filmmaker Jacob Seigel-Boettner, who produced the film with his brother Isaac, said, "Even as former high school and collegiate cyclists, it was an eye-opener for us to see the impact that racing in the NorCal League has had on these kids. Being part of a high school mountain bike team has helped them find acceptance, accept themselves, and expand their worlds. We are very grateful to all of the student-athletes and their families for opening up their lives to us, both on and off the bike."

Singletrack High was produced by Pedal Born Pictures. The screening is a fundraiser for the NorCal High School Cycling League. Tickets are US$15 at the door or online in advance. The event opens at 7:30 pm local time at 142 Throckmorton Theatre in Mill Valley, California.

Watch the trailer at vimeo.com/45295483. For tickets, visit www.142throckmortontheatre.com.