Giro d'Italia: Debutants support Hesjedal on Cannondale-Garmin's squad

Image 1 of 5 Returning champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo (Cannondale - Garmin) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Cannondale-Garmin team announced the riders who will support former Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal in this year's race, naming a mix of newcomers and experienced riders for the three-week Italian Grand Tour.

Italian Davide Formolo will make his Grand Tour debut in his home race, while Janier Acevedo and Nathan Brown will follow their Tour de France and Vuelta a España debuts with their first start in the Giro d'Italia.

Tom Danielson, winner of the mountains classification in the Volta Catalunya, Tom-Jelte Slagter, 9th place in Flèche Wallonne, Andre Cardoso, Alan Marangoni and Davide Villella complete the team with Hesjedal.

The race begins on Saturday with a 17.6km team time trial.

"Ryder approaches the Giro in strong form and knows how to pace himself in grand tours," director Charly Wegelius said. "His vast experience, especially as a Giro winner, will be a precious resource for the team. Racing the Giro with a former winner on the squad is a unique opportunity for our younger riders like Nate Brown, Davide Formolo and Davide Villella and one that I expect them to take full advantage of.

"We can also count on the strength and experience of well-grounded riders Janier Acevedo, Andre Cardoso, Tom Danielson, Alan Marangoni and TJ Slagter. This is a versatile team with a mix of youth and experience, and we'll be looking for opportunities throughout the race."

